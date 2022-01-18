Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 15th total of 644,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Happiness Biotech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Happiness Biotech Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAPP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 134,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,493. Happiness Biotech Group has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.