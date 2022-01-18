Harmony Market Cap Reaches $3.66 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $367.37 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00335018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,320,544,152 coins and its circulating supply is 11,591,911,152 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

