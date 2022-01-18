Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.36 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $137.03 or 0.00323022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $91.36 million and approximately $29.00 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

