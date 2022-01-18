Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $70.14 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.29 or 0.07462258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00333698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00905546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00080902 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00481774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00261030 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,220,037 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.