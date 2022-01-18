Haverford Trust Co Acquires 30,322 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $73,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

