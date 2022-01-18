Haverford Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 1.51% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $82,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.