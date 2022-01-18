Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,798.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,521 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $69,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 145.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 299,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,159,000 after acquiring an additional 177,346 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 76,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.78.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

