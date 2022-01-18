Haverford Trust Co Has $129.04 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65,316 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.18% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $129,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $265.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

