Haverford Trust Co Has $158.47 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $158,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. 148,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

