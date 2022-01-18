Haverford Trust Co Has $166.70 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,875 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $166,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

RTX stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 141,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,250. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

