Haverford Trust Co Has $91.85 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.15% of Ecolab worth $91,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,837,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.01. 21,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

