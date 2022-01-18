Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.2% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.18% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $102,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.08. 14,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,450. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

