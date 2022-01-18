Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 83,762 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.19% of CVS Health worth $208,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,030,000 after purchasing an additional 576,576 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 67,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.42. 133,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,970. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.