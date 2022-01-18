Haverford Trust Co Purchases 9,133 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $219,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.