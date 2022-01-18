Haverford Trust Co Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $133,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $10.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.16. 26,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

