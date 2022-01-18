Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.29

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

