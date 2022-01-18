Hawaiian (HA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11.

HA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

