HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.06% from the company’s current price.

RNLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.18. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.08.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. Research analysts predict that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the third quarter worth $9,983,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 6,353.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at $710,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

