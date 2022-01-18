Head-To-Head Comparison: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

19.6% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AutoWeb and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50 AppLovin 0 0 14 0 3.00

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.27%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $110.15, suggesting a potential upside of 52.06%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than AppLovin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.58 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -11.03 AppLovin $1.45 billion 18.68 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

AutoWeb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Summary

AppLovin beats AutoWeb on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

