Head-To-Head Comparison: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jamf alerts:

This table compares Jamf and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $269.45 million 14.73 -$22.77 million ($0.51) -65.35 Qualys $362.96 million 13.38 $91.57 million $1.83 68.36

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jamf and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 4 0 2.80 Qualys 1 5 3 0 2.22

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.21%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $124.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Qualys.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -17.35% -0.64% -0.42% Qualys 18.41% 18.00% 9.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jamf has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Jamf on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.