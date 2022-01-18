Head to Head Review: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) vs. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 136.60% 14.22% 2.11% Cousins Properties 16.36% 2.73% 1.74%

This is a summary of current ratings for Annaly Capital Management and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cousins Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $9.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.16 -$891.16 million $1.94 4.09 Cousins Properties $740.34 million 8.32 $237.28 million $0.82 50.55

Cousins Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 151.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Cousins Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

