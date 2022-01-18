Head-To-Head Survey: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.23 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -21.43 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.15 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -14.39

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39% MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STRATA Skin Sciences and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 231.58%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats MiMedx Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

