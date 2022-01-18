HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Down 9.4%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 2,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

