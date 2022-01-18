Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 957,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

