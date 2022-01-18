Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 143,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,912,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

