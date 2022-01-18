HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Lowered to €57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of HDELY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

