Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Shares Up 28.4%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) shot up 28.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBGRF)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. It operates through the Heidelberg Digital Technology and Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Heidelberg Digital Technology segment focuses on sheetfed offset business, label printing, print processing and digital printing.

