Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Cap of $73,327.80

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Helix has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $73,327.80 and $30.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00031979 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000717 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.