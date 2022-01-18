Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Reaches $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00334294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

