Helmet.insure Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $297,632.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $297,632.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.71 or 0.07531919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,079.01 or 0.99925952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00068074 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,403,209 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

