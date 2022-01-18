Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Hengan International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEGIF)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

