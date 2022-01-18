Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $299.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 293 ($4.00), with a volume of 281501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.50 ($3.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.74.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 35,500 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £98,690 ($134,656.84).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

