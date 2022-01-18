Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 398,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,555. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

