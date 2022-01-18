HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 74,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 75,471 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 361,956 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,559,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

