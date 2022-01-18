Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

85.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hillenbrand and Dogness (International)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.24 $249.90 million $3.31 14.89 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 2.80 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hillenbrand and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 8.72% 23.20% 7.15% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.