Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.