Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.54

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 6392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

