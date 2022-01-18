Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.54. 12,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,130. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,116.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,773,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.