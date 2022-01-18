Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.31

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 23276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research firms recently commented on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

