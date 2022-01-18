HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.

Shares of HLTRF opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

