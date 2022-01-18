HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.
Shares of HLTRF opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.
About HLS Therapeutics
