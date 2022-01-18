Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 52

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 53 to CHF 52 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Holcim has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

