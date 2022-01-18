Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 in the last three months. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

