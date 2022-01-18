HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.40

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 177949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

