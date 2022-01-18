Honest (HNST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $606,193.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Honest has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $606,193.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.98 or 0.07409150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,893.32 or 0.99998777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

