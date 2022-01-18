Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lifted by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average is $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.