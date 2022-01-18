Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 13,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 71,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $15,526,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 377.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.57 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

