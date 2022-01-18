Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $159,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

HON traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $212.90. 63,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,610. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.