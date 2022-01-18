Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HGYN remained flat at $$0.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Get Hong Yuan Holding Group alerts:

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.