Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

