Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

